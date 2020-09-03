BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson Thursday shared his thoughts on the team’s statement in the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by a police officer in Wisconsin last month.
One week ago, the team issued a statement decrying racial injustice, saying the issue is “bigger than sports.” In the statement, the team called on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to bring police reform legislation up for a vote and for the arrests of the police officers who shot Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, as well as the officers who shot and killed Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky.
Statement from the Baltimore Ravens: pic.twitter.com/Q8kOzQ8qAZ
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 27, 2020
Speaking to reporters Thursday, Jackson said he loved that team leaders were behind the efforts.
“I’m just happy we have a great owner who’s on our side, a great coaching staff who’s on our side because we’re going ahead busting our behinds … I know I see a lot of policemen who are cool to us football players but then to someone else our kind who’s not a football player, who’s not known, they treat them differently, Jackson said.
A day after the Ravens put out the statement, the team announced practice was canceled for a team unifying session, though Head Coach John Harbaugh clarified they had a standard meeting and walkthrough.
Harbaugh also said he understood that not everyone will agree with the statement, adding that not everyone in the room when it was written agreed on every point. Still, they came to an agreement on its content as a team.
