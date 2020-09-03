COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — University of Maryland head football coach Mike Locksley made a plea to the public Thursday asking for anyone with information about the homicide of his son Meiko Locksley three years ago.

Howard County police announced they have doubled the reward to $20,000 for information in the homicide three years after Locksley was killed.

“We believe that there is someone out there who knows what happened. And I implore anyone who may have any information regarding this incident, no matter how small, whether they saw or heard something that night to please report that information to the police,” Police Chief Lisa Myers said.

Meiko, who was 25 at the time, was found with a single gunshot wound to the chest in the 5500 block of Harpers Farm Road in Columbia around 10:20 p.m. on September 3, 2017. He was transported to Shock Trauma where he was pronounced dead.

“ You know, three years ago today we received a knock on our door down in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, t hat would forever change our world — our family’s lives,” Mike Locksley said. “We’re here today with as a family and with Meiko’s loved ones to reach out to the public to again ask that if anyone has any information in regards to this case that you come forward.”

Police said they started their investigation immediately, and despite serving several search warrants they have not yet gotten the clues needed to close the case.

“We canvassed the community to find anyone who may have seen or heard something. We tried to learn as much as we could about Meiko, and his acquaintances and contacts,” Capt. Cory Zirk said. “We have even served search warrants seeking evidence and information in this case. And while I can’t provide all of the details of the investigation, over the last three years, I can assure you that we have left no stone unturned.”

Police suspect Meiko was targeted and they don’t know at this time if the motive was drug-related or some sort of dispute.

“We don’t think this incident was random,” Zirk said. “Our detectives believe that this act of violence was likely committed by someone Meiko knew — whether the motive was a robbery or had something to do with drugs, or an ongoing dispute remains to be confirmed.”

Police are urging someone to come forward with information.

“Someone out there knows what happened over the course of three years. We know that new information can come to light, relationships and friendships and other circumstances may change,” Zirk said. “If there was something holding you back from giving information to the police back then, we are asking you to reconsider and come forward now. You may have that one small detail that may seem insignificant to you, but maybe the last piece of the puzzle for our detectives.”

Mike Locksley was coaching at the University of Alabama at the time of his son’s murder. He got emotional talking about his son.

“First of all, I was very proud of him in a way he carried out last name. He was a great son, caring — was not perfect as no child is,” he said. “He dealt with struggles with mental health issues, and he was a talented athlete, smart. Gone too soon. But we’re very thankful for the 25 years we did get to spend with him.”

“We want closure. We’re not mad. We’re not angry anymore — we’re hurt. We miss him,” Locksley said. “We would just hope that if someone has any information that they would just come forward to maybe bring some closure. The Circle of Life isn’t built for parents to bury children, for us that’s been really tough to endure for the last three years.”

Meiko used to play football for the University of New Mexico and then Lackawanna College in Pennsylvania. He was working at a Subway store just minutes away from where he was killed.

“We also, as a family, we want to send out our prayers to anyone that has endured losing a child. We send our heartfelt prayers,” Locksley said.

Police believe that this is a case that can be solved, but they need people to come forward with information.

Anonymous tips can be left at 410-313-STOP or hcpdcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.