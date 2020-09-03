Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Severe weather is possible across Maryland again on Thursday.
Temperatures topping out around 90 degrees and high dew points will contribute to the instability in the atmosphere, creating conditions favorable for storms.
Most of the state, except Washington, Allegany and Garrett counties, is under an enhanced risk for severe storms and supercell thunderstorm development. Far western Maryland is under a slight risk for severe weather.
Damaging winds, flash flooding and isolated tornadoes are all possible, with the most likely window for storms being between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m.
Things look much nicer for the Labor Day weekend.
