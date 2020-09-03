MARYLAND WEATHERTornado Watch In Effect For Much Of State Until 10 P.M.
EDGEWATER, Md. (WJZ) — Severe weather moved through Maryland on Thursday afternoon, causing widespread damage across much of the region.

The National Weather service confirmed a tornado caused damage in Anne Arundel County just south of South River on Solomons Island Road.

Multiple trees and power poles were downed, with siding and shingle damage to homes.

Temperatures topped out around 90 degrees and high dew points contributed to the instability in the atmosphere, which created conditions favorable for the storms.

There was also damage reported in Montgomery County. An official with the fire department took video of high water taken at W. Stanhope Road and Beach Drive just east of Connecticut Avenue.

There were also reports of downed trees and power poles throughout the county.

In Baltimore, at the height of the storms, over 14,000 BGE customers were without power.

The forecast is looking much better for Labor Day Weekend, however. There will be plenty of sun, a break from the humidity and a break from the storms.

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.

