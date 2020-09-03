EDGEWATER, Md. (WJZ) — Severe weather moved through Maryland on Thursday afternoon, causing widespread damage across much of the region.

The National Weather service confirmed a tornado caused damage in Anne Arundel County just south of South River on Solomons Island Road.

Multiple trees and power poles were downed, with siding and shingle damage to homes.

A look at the damage along Solomons Island Road and Virginia Avenue in Edgewater MD. The power lines are down and a large tree toppled into someone’s home. @wjz pic.twitter.com/MLB4IZljQD — Rachel Menitoff (@RachelMenitoff) September 3, 2020

Temperatures topped out around 90 degrees and high dew points contributed to the instability in the atmosphere, which created conditions favorable for the storms.

There was also damage reported in Montgomery County. An official with the fire department took video of high water taken at W. Stanhope Road and Beach Drive just east of Connecticut Avenue.

Beach Dr CLOSED – high water From Grosvenor Lane to Stoneybrook Dr (video taken at W Stanhope Rd and Beach Dr just east of Connecticut Ave.) Flood Warning @MontgomeryCoMD pic.twitter.com/NgTt5iEYUa — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) September 3, 2020

There were also reports of downed trees and power poles throughout the county.

Sagamore Road and MacArthur Boulevard, high standing water, tree down, wires down, road blocked — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) September 3, 2020

Veirs Mill Road and Robbindale Drive, 3-car collision, @MCFRS_EMIHS evaluating several injuries, some lanes blocked — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) September 3, 2020

In Baltimore, at the height of the storms, over 14,000 BGE customers were without power.

The forecast is looking much better for Labor Day Weekend, however. There will be plenty of sun, a break from the humidity and a break from the storms.

