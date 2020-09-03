CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations, Positivity Rate Up Slightly As State Surpasses 110K Cases
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The state’s Department of Labor reported Thursday that 11,115 Marylanders filed for unemployment insurance last week. That number is down slightly from the previous week.

During the week ending on August 21, 11,875 Marylanders applied for unemployment.

Maryland’s unemployment rate fell to 7.6 percent in July, preliminary data released by the U.S. Department of Labor showed

The state added 53,900 jobs in July, reducing the unemployment rate from 8.3 to 7.6 percent. Nationwide, the unemployment rate sits at 10.2 percent.

You can find more data here. 

Here’s a breakdown of numbers.

MARYLAND DEPARTMENT OF LABOR DIVISION OF UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE
TOTAL CLAIMS FILED BY COUNTY
Week Ending – September 1, 2020
Claim Filed By:  Regular UI PUA (New) PUA (Reclassified)* PEUC Claims EB Claims
Allegany 79 30 0 6 7
Anne Arundel 461 169 2 68 25
Baltimore City 797 338 2 172 59
Baltimore County 1,033 377 2 226 80
Calvert 74 15 0 8 2
Caroline 38 7 0 7 1
Carroll 102 29 0 16 8
Cecil 75 46 0 9 4
Charles 150 45 0 23 4
Dorchester 38 12 0 7 0
Frederick 199 67 0 28 3
Garrett 31 10 0 5 1
Harford 231 38 2 37 13
Howard 215 53 1 30 11
Kent 12 2 0 2 0
Montgomery 707 305 1 108 47
Non – Maryland 817 873 0 123 34
Prince George’s 906 581 6 147 50
Queen Anne’s 40 6 0 6 4
Somerset 28 12 0 4 3
St. Mary’s 64 10 0 15 4
Talbot 25 6 0 3 1
Unknown 54 1 0 9 6
Washington 185 60 0 23 9
Wicomico 60 30 0 18 6
Worcester 47 19 0 10 14
Totals by Type: 6,468 3,141 16 1,110 396
Total Regular UI Claims: 6,468
Total New PUA, PEUC and EB Claims: 4,647
Total New UI Claims: 11,115

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

