ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The state’s Department of Labor reported Thursday that 11,115 Marylanders filed for unemployment insurance last week. That number is down slightly from the previous week.
During the week ending on August 21, 11,875 Marylanders applied for unemployment.
Maryland’s unemployment rate fell to 7.6 percent in July, preliminary data released by the U.S. Department of Labor showed
The state added 53,900 jobs in July, reducing the unemployment rate from 8.3 to 7.6 percent. Nationwide, the unemployment rate sits at 10.2 percent.
Here’s a breakdown of numbers.
|MARYLAND DEPARTMENT OF LABOR DIVISION OF UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE
TOTAL CLAIMS FILED BY COUNTY
Week Ending – September 1, 2020
|Claim Filed By:
|Regular UI
|PUA (New)
|PUA (Reclassified)*
|PEUC Claims
|EB Claims
|Allegany
|79
|30
|0
|6
|7
|Anne Arundel
|461
|169
|2
|68
|25
|Baltimore City
|797
|338
|2
|172
|59
|Baltimore County
|1,033
|377
|2
|226
|80
|Calvert
|74
|15
|0
|8
|2
|Caroline
|38
|7
|0
|7
|1
|Carroll
|102
|29
|0
|16
|8
|Cecil
|75
|46
|0
|9
|4
|Charles
|150
|45
|0
|23
|4
|Dorchester
|38
|12
|0
|7
|0
|Frederick
|199
|67
|0
|28
|3
|Garrett
|31
|10
|0
|5
|1
|Harford
|231
|38
|2
|37
|13
|Howard
|215
|53
|1
|30
|11
|Kent
|12
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Montgomery
|707
|305
|1
|108
|47
|Non – Maryland
|817
|873
|0
|123
|34
|Prince George’s
|906
|581
|6
|147
|50
|Queen Anne’s
|40
|6
|0
|6
|4
|Somerset
|28
|12
|0
|4
|3
|St. Mary’s
|64
|10
|0
|15
|4
|Talbot
|25
|6
|0
|3
|1
|Unknown
|54
|1
|0
|9
|6
|Washington
|185
|60
|0
|23
|9
|Wicomico
|60
|30
|0
|18
|6
|Worcester
|47
|19
|0
|10
|14
|Totals by Type:
|6,468
|3,141
|16
|1,110
|396
|Total Regular UI Claims:
|6,468
|Total New PUA, PEUC and EB Claims:
|4,647
|Total New UI Claims:
|11,115
