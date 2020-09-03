Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The countdown is on. In less than two weeks, the Ravens will kick off their season against the Cleveland Browns.
This year, there won’t be the usual tailgates or parties, but fans still need some game day snacks.
Frito-Lay is out with a special, new Tostitos bag. This, however, is no ordinary bag of chips.
Each one features motion sensors and built-in speakers that automatically play fans’ favorite team chants when you pour out a bowl of Tostitos.
Fans can’t just go to local grocery stores to get this.
Fans must enter to win by tweeting Tostitos using the hashtag “Homegate Hero Entry” and tag your favorite NFL team.