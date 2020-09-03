MARYLAND WEATHERTornado Watch In Effect For Much Of State Until 10 P.M.
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:01 PMLove Island
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Ravens, Frito-Lay, Local TV, Maryland News, Talkers, Tostitos

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The countdown is on. In less than two weeks, the Ravens will kick off their season against the Cleveland Browns.

This year, there won’t be the usual tailgates or parties, but fans still need some game day snacks.

Frito-Lay is out with a special, new Tostitos bag. This, however, is no ordinary bag of chips.

Each one features motion sensors and built-in speakers that automatically play fans’ favorite team chants when you pour out a bowl of Tostitos.

Fans can’t just go to local grocery stores to get this.

Fans must enter to win by tweeting Tostitos using the hashtag “Homegate Hero Entry” and tag your favorite NFL team.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply