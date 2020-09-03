BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new Wawa store opened in the Canton neighborhood of Baltimore on Thursday.
The newest location at 4901 Boston Street is the convenience store chain’s 8th location in Baltimore and 54th store in Maryland.
“At Wawa, our core purpose is to go beyond filling orders to fulfill lives, every day, and that has never been
stronger than now as our nearly 900 stores unite together to provide support in the form of food, fuel, food
donations, funds and the one-of-a-kind Wawa experience that delivers care and hope no matter the
circumstances,” said Chris Gheysens, President & CEO, Wawa. “As a new store opens, we will continue to
provide comfort and a sense of normalcy in the safest way possible, while listening to what our friends and
neighbors need most throughout these challenging times.”
The store opened at 8 a.m. It employs 40 people.