ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Howard County have charged a Reservoir High School teacher and lacrosse coach with sexual abuse of a minor.
Stephanie Walzl, 29, of Manchester, was arrested for allegedly engaging in an inappropriate relationship with a female student.
Police began investigating after receiving a report of the relationship.
Through investigation, detectives said they uncovered evidence of an inappropriate relationship dating back to December 2019, when the student was 16-years-old.
Investigators analyzed nearly 69,000 text messages between the two and determined that they were in regular contact before and after school, and throughout the school day.
Police said they consulted with the Howard County State’s Attorney’s Office before charging Walzl with sexual abuse of a minor and fourth-degree sex offense.
Walzl is currently on administrative leave, according to the Howard County Public School System.