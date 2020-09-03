BROOKLYN, Md. (WJZ) — A second man has been arrested in a shooting at an Anne Arundel County hotel last month.
Detectives arrested 38-year-old Tavon Antonio Conner at his south Baltimore home Wednesday on numerous charges, including attempted first-degree and second-degree murder, armed robbery and first-degree and second-degree assault, the Anne Arundel County Police Department said.
Police said Conner, 25-year-old Kevin Michael McNally, Jr., and another man knocked on a man’s door at the Comfort Inn in the 6900 block of Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard early in the morning of August 7 and then attempted to rob him. When the man said he had no money, one of the men shot him multiple times.
RELATED COVERAGE:
- Kevin McNally Charged In Aug. 7 Shooting At Brooklyn Comfort Inn
- Anne Arundel County Police Investigating Shooting At Comfort Inn In Brooklyn
Officers arrived at the scene to find the victim with multiple non-life-threatening injuries.
After an investigation, police arrested McNally at his home near Arbutus on August 21.
Officers are still searching for a third suspect. Anyone with information should call police at 410-222-6135 or 410-222-4700.