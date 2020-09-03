WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Hitting the skies this holiday weekend? The Transportation Security Administration is reassuring travelers it’s taking steps to protect them from the coronavirus.
TSA officers will be wearing face masks and gloves at all airports and face shields in some cases, the agency said. There will also be acrylic barriers, signs encouraging social distancing and frequent cleaning.
The agency is asking travelers to wear masks, reduce physical contact by holding up IDs and scanning boarding passes themselves at checkpoints.
Travelers are temporarily allowed to bring a container of liquid hand sanitizer of up to 12 ounces in a carry-on bag due to the pandemic. It will need to be removed and pass through screening along with other liquids.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.