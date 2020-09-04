PASADENA, Md. (WJZ) — An infant and a toddler who were inside of a stolen vehicle in Pasadena have been located unharmed, according to Anne Arundel County Police.
Police responded just after 9 p.m. on Friday to the Exxon gas station located in the 8100 block of Ritchie Highway for a report of a stolen vehicle.
When officers arrived, they met with the driver of the vehicle who said she was pumping gas when the suspect jumped in the vehicle and immediately sped off.
During their investigation, officers were flagged down by a citizen who said they may have seen the vehicle.
Officers immediately began to search the area and were able to locate the vehicle with the two children inside.
Both children were unharmed and have since been reunited with their mother, police said.
According to police, the investigation is still ongoing and the suspect has not yet been located.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police immediately.