EGDEWATER, Md. (WJZ) — Clean up efforts underway after a powerful storm ripped through one Edgewater neighborhood Thursday night.

The National Weather Service is out Friday to survey the damage from a reported tornado at Solomon’s Island Road and Virginia Avenue just off Route 2 near the South River Bridge. One of the surveyors told WJZ the tornado’s strength could be between an EF-0 and EF-1, but that they are continuing to survey the damage before officially reporting if a tornado caused the damage.

The storm ripped through the neighbor and damaged dozens of homes. Fences are ripped apart, massive trees sheared off and debris was scattered in yards.

Tree Topples Into Edgewater Home; Radar Confirmed Tornado Touched Down In Anne Arundel County

Tree service and debris removal crews have been out here early Friday morning removing downed trees in yards and homes.

BGE is working on utilities on Mountain Road near Fairwood drive and has crews directing / diverting traffic as they conduct repairs from yesterday's storms. Traffic in the area will be affected during most of the day. #MDTraffic pic.twitter.com/mDM7kewHjU — Anne Arundel Police (@AACOPD) September 4, 2020

“It was just a regular evening where we were sitting down to have dinner,” said resident Liz McCleskey. “The window smashed out, and it was either from a tree or it was from the pressure from the tornado.”

The NWS said the radar confirmed tornado touched down in eastern Anne Arundel County, just south of Annapolis.

“It was kind of terrifying,” McCleskey said. “You don’t expect that around here you know.”

McCleskey, who has lived in the neighborhood for more than 20 years, recalled the frightening moments.

“When we started to hear all of the [tree] limbs hitting and then when the window busted out, Kevin and I ran,” she said. “We were running to go into the closet or we were going to go under the table.”

Crews spent the morning with special tree removal equipment and a crane to remove this downed tree in the backyard of a home.

Roofing companies have been working with residents since the storm passed assisting with damage control.

“Last night we were tarping up,” said one contractor. “We were helping police officers and other officials clear out roads.. Got the chain saws out and everything.”

The neighborhood also went several hours overnight into the early morning without power due to downed power lines.

Now residents are left to pick up the pieces and recover.

Anne Arundel County Office Of Emergency Management is collecting data on damage around the county.

Resident can fill out the form here.

“These are all 1950’s trees that are all unfortunately going to have to go,” McCleskey said, “so kind of heartbreaking. But it will be okay.”

Thankfully, there are no reports of injuries.