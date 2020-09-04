BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City will move fully into phase 2 of its reopening plan on Tuesday, September 8 at 5 p.m.
Baltimore Mayor Jack Young made the announcement during a press conference Friday.
“I know that the government announced the state would be moving to phase 3 at 5 p.m. today,” Young said. “While some parts of the state may feel ready to move fully into phase three that is not the case for the city of Baltimore. Right now, we want to focus on harm reduction and public health safety for the holiday weekend.”
Earlier this week, Young said Baltimore would not be moving into Phase 3 of the state’s coronavirus recovery plan, after Gov. Larry Hogan said more restrictions would be lifted Friday at 5 p.m.
On Tuesday, indoor dining capacity will be increased to 50% in the city, while most of the state will be at 75% starting Friday.
The mayor said the capacity increase will also apply to retail stores, mall and indoor recreational establishments as well as the casino.