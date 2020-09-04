CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations, Positivity Rate Up As 800+ New Cases Reported
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore County police, Baltimore News, Lansdowne, Local TV, Maryland News, Shooting, Talkers

LANSDOWNE, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man and 14-year-old boy were injured in a shooting in Baltimore County on Friday night.

Officers responded to the unit block of Babybird Court shortly before 5:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man and 14-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment and are expected to survive, according to police.

The suspect(s) fled the scene immediately following the shooting.

Detectives from the Baltimore County Police Violent Crimes Unit are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding this shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives by calling 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.

