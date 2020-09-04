CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations, Positivity Rate Up As 800+ New Cases Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
MIDDLE RIVER, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police have arrested a man accused of crashing a stolen vehicle into a police cruiser.

Police were called to the 9200 block of Oswald Way on Thursday around 4:12 p.m. for a report of a carjacking.

The victim had just sat down in the driver seat when the suspect got into the vehicle through the rear passenger door and ordered the victim out, according to police.

The victim was not injured in this incident.

Minutes later, the suspect lost control of the vehicle as he turned onto Martin Boulevard from Transverse Avenue in Middle River.

He struck the rear right area of an Essex Precinct marked patrol car stopped at the intersection, pushing the patrol car into a Nissan Frontier.

The suspect was taken into custody at the scene and transported to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries. The officer was also transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. No one in the Nissan was injured.

The identity of the suspect, a 37-year-old man, is withheld pending formal charges.

