ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland state highway officials are urging motorists to travel during off-peak hours and focus on safety during Labor Day weekend.
“If you are traveling during the holiday weekend, please travel safely and allow for plenty of time to reach your destination,” said MDOT SHA Administrator Tim Smith. “MDOT SHA’s website provides reliable, current traffic and road closure information, as well as weather-related traffic events and conditions. When traveling in Maryland, use our website to assist you in reaching your destination in the safest, most efficient manner.”
More people are expected to be on the road this holiday weekend to travel locally due to the coronavirus pandemic.
An increase in traffic is expected throughout the weekend along routes including US 50, Interstate 95, I-81, I-70 and I-68 toward western Maryland.
The Maryland State Police said it would be increasing patrols and looking for speeders and aggressive drivers along state roadways.
MDOT SHA provides the following tips to keep travelers safe during the Labor Day weekend:
- Buckle up. It’s the law.
- Stay alert. Put the cell phones down.
- Slow down. Observe the posted speed limits.
- Travel during off peak hours and allow extra time for unexpected delays.
- In case of an emergency along interstate routes, drivers with cell phones can dial #77 to reach Maryland State Police.
For real time traffic and weather conditions, you can go to: roads.maryland.gov.