By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Human remains were found inside a large plastic container Wednesday in the back of a north Baltimore home.

Officers and detectives responded to a home in the 1100 block of Gorsuch Avenue around 4:35 p.m. for a possible homicide.

The detectives received a tip that someone was killed and that the dead body was at that location.

When they arrived, officers were granted access inside the home. They searched the home and found a large plastic container in the backyard of the home. There were human remains inside.

Mason Moldoven, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said she lived at the home. It appears she was stabbed.

Her body was taken to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

Homicide detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call detectives at (410)396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

