BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Under Armour announced it will close all 179 retail locations for the Thanksgiving holiday this year. The stores will reopen on November 27 for Black Friday sales.
“This entire year has been unpredictable and for all of us, challenging in our own ways,” said Patrik Frisk, CEO of Under Armour. “It’s important to take the time to acknowledge and celebrate the wins that we’ve accomplished throughout 2020. For that, we’re closing our stores to give our retail teammates a chance to pause and enjoy the Thanksgiving holiday before finishing out the year strong.”
The Baltimore-based athletic company said the move will benefit its more than 6,000 retail workers around the U.S.
“We’re very appreciative of all of our teammates who continue to safely serve our customer’s journey in keeping fitness and staying healthy top of mind during these times of uncertainty,” added Frisk. “This momentary break in retail ensures our teammates the opportunity to focus on their well-being and loved ones.”
Under Armour joins other national retailers like Target, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Walmart to close on the holiday.