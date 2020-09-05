Baltimore, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore City Police have issued an arrest warrant for 32-year-old Brian Adams in connection with a hit-and-run accident on August 21st where two bicyclists and a pedestrian were injured.
The incident took place around 9:30p.m. in the 1700 block of Eastern Avenue during a community bike ride when a red Ford F-150 struck the bicyclists and the pedestrian before fleeing the scene without stopping.
The two bicyclist were taken to area hospitals with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Adams, of Red Lion Pennsylvania, is being charged with three counts of 1st Degree Attempted Murder and three counts of 1st and 2nd Degree Assault.
Anyone who sees and or knows of Brain Adams’s whereabouts is asked to call Warrant Apprehension detectives at 410-637-8970 or dial 911.
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook