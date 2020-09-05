CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Drop, State Surpasses 111K Confirmed Cases
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after two 6-year-old’s and one adult were struck in a hit-and-run in northeast Baltimore on Saturday evening.

Police said it happened just after 6:35 p.m. on Belair Road and Hamilton Avenue.

The vehicle did not remain at the scene, according to police.

The three individuals did not have visible signs of injury, but were taken to the hospital as a precaution, police said.

No further information has been provided at this time.

