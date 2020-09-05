BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police have issued an arrest warrant for 32-year-old Brian Adams in connection with a hit-and-run incident on August 21 where two bicyclists and a pedestrian were injured.
The incident took place around 9:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Eastern Avenue during a community bike ride when a red Ford F-150 struck the bicyclists and pedestrian before fleeing the scene, police said.
The two bicyclist were taken to area hospitals with serious, but non-life threatening, injuries.
Adams, of Red Lion, Pennsylvania, is being charged with three counts of first-degree attempted murder and three counts of first and second degree assault.
Anyone who sees and or knows of Adams’ whereabouts is asked to call Warrant Apprehension detectives at 410-637-8970, or, dial 911.