BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There will soon be a new place for kids to play in Baltimore City.
Construction is underway on a new rec center.
The Middle Branch Fitness and Wellness Center at Cherry Hill is right next to a state-of-the-art playing field at Reedbird Park.
The $23 million facility will include three pools, a fitness studio, basketball court, indoor walking track and more.
It’s scheduled to open in 2022.
This is all part of a bigger “super” rec center project with a playground, fishing pier and dog park.