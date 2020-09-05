CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Drop, State Surpasses 111K Confirmed Cases
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There will soon be a new place for kids to play in Baltimore City.

Construction is underway on a new rec center.

The Middle Branch Fitness and Wellness Center at Cherry Hill is right next to a state-of-the-art playing field at Reedbird Park.

The $23 million facility will include three pools, a fitness studio, basketball court, indoor walking track and more.

It’s scheduled to open in 2022.

This is all part of a bigger “super” rec center project with a playground, fishing pier and dog park.

