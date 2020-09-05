BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Merchants in Fells Point are taking to the streets for sidewalk sales for the first Saturdays in September and October.
As restaurants move service to outside “parklets”, retail shops are moving to the sidewalks.
They want to encourage people to shop small and local at the independently owned stores in the neighborhood.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
“Fells Point is trying very hard to keep everybody safe, and at the same time, still have a fun atmosphere that people want to come down to Fells,” Kathy Davis, Owner of the Seasoned Olive, said.
“Everybody’s being very good, where you clean your hands, when you come in, everybody has a mask on, we’re trying to be as safe as possible, but at the same time, give some semblance of normalcy to your life,” she added.
Owners say they may even keep the outside service going once the pandemic is under control because of the beautiful view and fresh air.
The next sidewalk sale will be October 3.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.