CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Drop, State Surpasses 111K Confirmed Cases
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Cab Calloway, Cab Calloway house, Local TV, Maryland News, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The former home of jazz musician Cab Calloway is no longer standing in west Baltimore.

The city demolished the home — which was deemed structurally unsound — on Druid Hill Avenue on Saturday after a long battle with the Calloway family.

RELATED COVERAGE:

The family wanted to preserve the home as a historical spot, but the city chose to move forward with demolition and plans to redevelop the area.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply