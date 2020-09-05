Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The former home of jazz musician Cab Calloway is no longer standing in west Baltimore.
The city demolished the home — which was deemed structurally unsound — on Druid Hill Avenue on Saturday after a long battle with the Calloway family.
The family wanted to preserve the home as a historical spot, but the city chose to move forward with demolition and plans to redevelop the area.