CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Drop, State Surpasses 111K Confirmed Cases
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMLove Island
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:15 PMPurple Preview Show
    11:35 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore Ravens, Lamar Jackson, Local TV, NFL, Ravens 53-man roster, Robert Griffin III, Talkers, Trace McSorley

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Former Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley survived the Baltimore Ravens’ final cut and is poised to return for a second season behind Lamar Jackson and Robert Griffin III on the depth chart.

Baltimore’s initial 53-man roster, formed after Saturday’s moves, offered no real surprises. The Ravens appear stocked with veteran talent coming off a 14-2 season and with the addition of free agents Calais Campbell, Derek Wolfe and D.J. Fluker.

All 10 of the 2020 draft picks made the initial 53-man roster.

McSorley, a sixth-round pick in 2019, beat out undrafted rookie free agent Tyler Huntley, who had a good camp but lacked the experience in the system that McSorley gained last year. Although he played in only one game — the season finale against Pittsburgh — and didn’t throw a pass, McSorley spent his entire rookie season on Baltimore’s roster after a successful college career at Penn State.

The Ravens cut three tight ends — Eli Wolf, Jerell Adams and Charles Scarff — leaving only Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle at the position.

(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply