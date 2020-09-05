CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Drop, State Surpasses 111K Confirmed Cases
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Police, Brooklyn Avenue, Local TV, Maryland News, Stabbing, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a deadly stabbing in south Baltimore.

Police were called to the 3800 block of Brooklyn Avenue around 1:40 a.m. for a report of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found a 28-year-old man suffering from stab wounds to the chest and neck.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments
  1. Tyree says:
    September 5, 2020 at 11:31 pm

    Well I guess you liberals better start trying to banned knives….hmm

    Reply

Leave a Reply