Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a deadly stabbing in south Baltimore.
Police were called to the 3800 block of Brooklyn Avenue around 1:40 a.m. for a report of a stabbing.
When officers arrived, they found a 28-year-old man suffering from stab wounds to the chest and neck.
The victim was taken to an area hospital where he later died.
Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Well I guess you liberals better start trying to banned knives….hmm