CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Drop, State Surpasses 111K Confirmed Cases
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a deadly triple shooting in southwest Baltimore early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the 2500 block of West Lexington Street just before 5:30 a.m. after hearing several gunshots.

When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wounds to the head and a man suffering from gunshot wounds to the body.

Both victims were taken to an area hospital where the woman was pronounced dead.

Officers were later called to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim.

When officers arrived, they found a third victim, a 31 year-old man, suffering from gunshot wounds to the stomach and arm.

Southwest District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

