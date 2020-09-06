POCOMOKE CITY, Md. (WJZ) — A three-alarm blaze destroyed an Eastern Shore business Saturday night and caused millions of dollars in damage, the state fire marshal’s office said Sunday.
The fire broke out just after 11:30 p.m. at Eastern Shore Forest Products’ Pocomoke City mill. Firefighters from Maryland, Virginia and Delaware responded to the scene to put out the flames.
After nine hours, firefighters extinguished the fire, officials said. The fire caused approximately $5.5 million in damage to the building and its contents.
On Facebook, the company wrote the mill makes animal bedding and energy pellets. President Tom Johnson said they had a contingency plan for such a disaster and hope to be back at full production capacity within two weeks.
“We’d like to thank all those who helped fight the blaze. Without their brave efforts, the loss could have been much greater,” Johnson wrote.
The cause remains under investigation. No injuries were reported.