BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two Baltimore County men have been indicted in a murder-for-hire conspiracy dating back to 2019, the justice department said this week.
A grand jury indicted Clement Robert Mercaldo, Jr., 61, of Timonium, and Stepfen Gerard Gaither, 29, of Randallstown, for the murder-for-hire conspiracy and other charges including extortion.
Officials said Mercaldo loaned money to a restaurant owner in the county and then threatened the owner, his business partner and their families for failing to pay back the loan. The duo also allegedly conspired to commit a murder-for-hire.
Both men face decades in prison if found guilty. Gaither faces up to an additional 40 years for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and heroin.