CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Down, State Surpasses 112K Confirmed Cases
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMLove Island
    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    12:35 AMThe Listener
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:2131, Baltimore Orioles, Baseball, Cal Ripken Jr, mlb, Orioles

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Sunday marked a special anniversary in Baltimore baseball history.

Twenty-five years ago, Cal Ripken, Jr., broke the Major League record for consecutive games played. To mark the anniversary, Ripken threw out the ceremonial first pitch before Sunday’s Orioles-Yankees game at Camden Yards.

Ripken’s son Ryan, an infielder in the Orioles’ minor league system, also took part.

READ MORE: Iron Streak, Golden Memory: Ripken Embraces 2,131st Game

“I couldn’t imagine a better person than Ryan to catch the “virtual” ceremonial first pitch commemorating the 25th anniversary of 2131,” Ripken, Jr., wrote on Twitter. “He was so young that night all those years ago when he threw a first pitch to me!”

Ripken went on to play 2,632 consecutive games.

The Orioles took down the Yankees 5-1.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply