BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Sunday marked a special anniversary in Baltimore baseball history.
Twenty-five years ago, Cal Ripken, Jr., broke the Major League record for consecutive games played. To mark the anniversary, Ripken threw out the ceremonial first pitch before Sunday’s Orioles-Yankees game at Camden Yards.
Another unplanned oddity of that night: the original schedule was delayed by the strike & Cal’s 2131 was therefore pushed to Sept 6, 1995 vs the team then known as the California Angels.
If you have a 1995 O’s pocket calendar on Sept 6 it says “CAL”.
Ripken’s son Ryan, an infielder in the Orioles’ minor league system, also took part.
“I couldn’t imagine a better person than Ryan to catch the “virtual” ceremonial first pitch commemorating the 25th anniversary of 2131,” Ripken, Jr., wrote on Twitter. “He was so young that night all those years ago when he threw a first pitch to me!”
I couldn’t imagine a better person than Ryan to catch the "virtual" ceremonial first pitch commemorating the 25th anniversary of 2131. He was so young that night all those years ago when he threw a first pitch to me! pic.twitter.com/8C0kK2TTSF
Ripken went on to play 2,632 consecutive games.
The Orioles took down the Yankees 5-1.