ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Coronavirus hospitalization numbers are down again as the state surpasses 112,000 cases over the span of the pandemic.
The state health department reports Sunday 341 people are hospitalized of which 96 are in the ICU. A total of 112,119 COVID-19 cases were reported in the state — 512 more cases since Saturday.
The statewide positivity rate is at 3.63% — up from Saturday.
A total of 3,655 Marylanders have died from the virus, three more since Saturday.
More than two million coronavirus tests have been administered, of which 1.28 million have tested negative.
Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|404
|(22)
|Anne Arundel
|8,751
|(228)
|11*
|Baltimore City
|14,834
|(450)
|20*
|Baltimore County
|16,183
|(585)
|23*
|Calvert
|820
|(27)
|1*
|Caroline
|565
|(3)
|Carroll
|1,780
|(120)
|3*
|Cecil
|848
|(30)
|1*
|Charles
|2,464
|(93)
|2*
|Dorchester
|498
|(8)
|Frederick
|3,603
|(120)
|7*
|Garrett
|64
|Harford
|2,634
|(68)
|4*
|Howard
|4,573
|(112)
|6*
|Kent
|273
|(22)
|2*
|Montgomery
|20,578
|(784)
|39*
|Prince George’s
|26,917
|(779)
|23*
|Queen Anne’s
|579
|(25)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|1,150
|(56)
|Somerset
|205
|(4)
|Talbot
|492
|(4)
|Washington
|1,386
|(35)
|Wicomico
|1,640
|(48)
|Worcester
|878
|(25)
|1*
|Data not available
|(7)
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|4,110
|10-19
|8,412
|(2)
|20-29
|20,538
|(23)
|1*
|30-39
|20,704
|(46)
|6*
|40-49
|18,370
|(119)
|3*
|50-59
|16,505
|(294)
|16*
|60-69
|11,155
|(596)
|13*
|70-79
|6,737
|(913)
|27*
|80+
|5,588
|(1,660)
|78*
|Data not available
|(2)
|Female
|59,349
|(1,792)
|76*
|Male
|52,770
|(1,863)
|68*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|36,059
|(1,497)
|56*
|Asian (NH)
|2,147
|(136)
|6*
|White (NH)
|26,702
|(1,546)
|71*
|Hispanic
|25,235
|(425)
|10*
|Other (NH)
|5,184
|(40)
|Data not available
|16,792
|(11)
|1*
