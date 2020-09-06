CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Down, State Surpasses 112K Confirmed Cases
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMForward Progress: The Integration of SEC Football
    2:00 PMThe Black 14: Wyoming Football 1969
    3:00 PMAlthea & Arthur
    4:00 PMCBS Sports Connected "What It Means to Be Me"
    5:00 PMCBS Sports Connected "The American Dream"
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health, Local TV, Maryland News, Talkers

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Coronavirus hospitalization numbers are down again as the state surpasses 112,000 cases over the span of the pandemic.

The state health department reports Sunday 341 people are hospitalized of which 96 are in the ICU. A total of 112,119 COVID-19 cases were reported in the state — 512 more cases since Saturday.

The statewide positivity rate is at 3.63% — up from Saturday.

A total of 3,655 Marylanders have died from the virus, three more since Saturday.

More than two million coronavirus tests have been administered, of which 1.28 million have tested negative.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 404 (22)
Anne Arundel 8,751 (228) 11*
Baltimore City 14,834 (450) 20*
Baltimore County 16,183 (585) 23*
Calvert 820 (27) 1*
Caroline 565 (3)
Carroll 1,780 (120) 3*
Cecil 848 (30) 1*
Charles 2,464 (93) 2*
Dorchester 498 (8)
Frederick 3,603 (120) 7*
Garrett 64
Harford 2,634 (68) 4*
Howard 4,573 (112) 6*
Kent 273 (22) 2*
Montgomery 20,578 (784) 39*
Prince George’s 26,917 (779) 23*
Queen Anne’s 579 (25) 1*
St. Mary’s 1,150 (56)
Somerset 205 (4)
Talbot 492 (4)
Washington 1,386 (35)
Wicomico 1,640 (48)
Worcester 878 (25) 1*
Data not available (7)

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 4,110
10-19 8,412 (2)
20-29 20,538 (23) 1*
30-39 20,704 (46) 6*
40-49 18,370 (119) 3*
50-59 16,505 (294) 16*
60-69 11,155 (596) 13*
70-79 6,737 (913) 27*
80+ 5,588 (1,660) 78*
Data not available (2)
Female 59,349 (1,792) 76*
Male 52,770 (1,863) 68*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 36,059 (1,497) 56*
Asian (NH) 2,147 (136) 6*
White (NH) 26,702 (1,546) 71*
Hispanic 25,235 (425) 10*
Other (NH) 5,184 (40)
Data not available 16,792 (11) 1*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply