BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 37-year-old Catonsville man pleaded guilty late last week to conspiring to distribute and possessing with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl, officials said.
Jermol McCoy pleaded guilty on Thursday, the United States Attorney for the District of Maryland’s office said. McCoy had been accused of conspiring with others in 2018 and 2019 to dealing heroin, crack cocaine and fentanyl in Baltimore.
Officials said police searched McCoy’s home in Catonsville on November 21, 2019, and found fentanyl and drug paraphernalia. He was one of 16 members of a suspected drug trafficking organization to be indicted last December.
16 Members Of Suspected Drug Trafficking Organization Indicted
McCoy reportedly admitted last week to being on supervised release for another drug conviction at the time of the conspiracy.
He’s set to be sentenced on December 15; if he accepts a plea agreement, he’ll spend 10 years in federal prison, the justice department said.