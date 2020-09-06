Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man shot multiple times early Sunday morning is expected to survive, according to Baltimore City Police.
At approximately 12:33 a.m., police officers in the central district responded to the 1500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue for a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a 22 year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his body.
The male victim was transported to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.
Central District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2411 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.