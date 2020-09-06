Comments
CLINTON, Md. (WJZ) — State police are investigating after a man’s body was found inside a burning car in Prince George’s County overnight.
Crews were called to the fire on southbound Branch Avenue and Surratts Road around midnight Sunday. The man’s body was found in the driver’s seat of the Toyota Camry, police said, adding he is not the vehicle’s registered owner.
No other injuries were reported.
Police are still investigating the man’s death; anyone with information is asked to call police at 301-568-8101.