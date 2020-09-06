BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A mail carrier in Maryland and another man were indicted this week on numerous charges stemming from a scheme in which they allegedly stole credit cards and identities of people and businesses on the carrier’s route and opened fake bank accounts in their names.
The justice department said a grand jury indicted Johnson Ogunlana, 24, of Middle River, and Samson Oguntuyi, 29, of Atlanta, on charges of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and mail fraud, access device fraud, aggravated identity theft, theft of mail by a postal employee and destruction of mail by a postal employee. Both men are Nigerian nationals.
The indictment accuses Ogunlana and Oguntuyi of working with other people to steal credit and debit cards from the mail, open fake accounts in the victims’ names and set up fake businesses and then use the stolen cards and stolen checks for purchases.
In total, the duo is accused of stealing at least $565,000 from two businesses and the identities of at least eight postal customers in Brooklyn, Maryland. Both face decades in prison if found guilty.