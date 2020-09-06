ROSEDALE, MD. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that struck and killed a woman in Rosedale Friday night.
The woman, later identified as 20 year-old Angel Diamond Wingate, was struck by a red 2011 Chevrolet Camaro on eastbound Pulaski Highway near Rosedale Avenue. The car continued to flee eastbound after the incident.
Wingate was transported to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center where she was pronounced deceased.
Police later found the Camaro abandoned with significant front end damage on I-695 at Route 702.
Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating the driver of that red Camaro.
They also wish to speak with the drivers or occupants of a white Ford Mustang and a red Ford Mustang that were in the area of the crash at the time it occurred, and may have witnessed the incident.
Police are asking anyone with any information that may help with this investigation to please contact the Baltimore County Police Crash Investigation Team by calling 410-307-2020.
Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.