CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Down, State Surpasses 112K Confirmed Cases
HYATTSVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — The Prince George’s County Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing 12 year-old girl who was last seen September 5.

12 year-old Shayla Rochelle Ponce Martinez was last seen September 5 in a park located between 14th Avenue and Langley Way in Hyattsville, Maryland.

Martinez is described as a Hispanic female, 5’3” tall and 115 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, and a black sweater.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Regional Investigation Devision – Northern Region at (301) 699-2601.

