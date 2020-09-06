BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Nearly four weeks after a deadly explosion leveled homes and killed two people in northwest Baltimore, community members held a private dinner for victims and survivors.

On Sunday, the Trauma Advocacy Group held the private dinner for those affected by the blast. It included music, dancing and inspirational speakers.

“This is so important, they need this,” Jaconda Harrison, a managing partner with TAG, said. “We just want them to have something today where they can just relax after everything they’ve been through.”

The blast the morning of August 10 killed 20-year-old Joseph Graham and 61-year-old Lonnie Herriott.

Since then, Graham’s mom told WJZ her family has received overwhelming support.

“It’s just such a wonderful, wonderful thing under these circumstances,” Chala Graham said, “really a wonderful thing to have love and support from the community.”

Members of the advocacy group said their goal was to provide a night of entertainment to distract from the devastation at home and inspire everyone to keep moving forward.

“We can’t always understand what they’re going through, but you for them to know we are always here for them,” Knicole Mosby-Taylor from TAG said.

The group said it plans to hold a virtual class next weekend to train people how to provide empathy for victims of trauma.