WASHINGTON (WJZ) — President Donald Trump on Sunday once again took aim at Baltimore in a series of tweets, calling the city “the WORST IN [sic] NATION.”
Over three tweets Sunday morning, the president urged voters in the 7th congressional district, which also includes portions of Baltimore and Howard counties, to elect Republican Kimberly Klacik this fall. Klacik is facing off again against Rep. Kweisi Mfume, who took over the spot left vacant following the death of Rep. Elijah Cummings.
“Be smart Baltimore! You have been ripped off for years by the Democrats, & gotten nothing but poverty & crime. It will only get worse UNLESS YOU ELECT KIMBERLY KLACIK TO CONGRESS. She brings with her the power & ECONOMIC STRENGTH OF THE REPUBLICAN PARTY,” Trump tweeted in part.
Trump, who has tweeted favorably about Klacik in the past, also wrote that “Baltimore will turn around, and I will help. Crime will go way down, money and jobs will pour in,” if she’s elected.
“Baltimore is last in everything, WHAT THE HELL DO YOU HAVE TO LOSE!” he added.
The president and local leaders sparred last year on Twitter as well after Klacik tweeted videos that led Trump to call the city “a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess.”