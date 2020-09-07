Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 51-year-old woman was injured in a shooting Monday afternoon in Baltimore’s Reservoir Hill neighborhood, city police said.
The shooting happened around 1:55 p.m. in the 2400 block of Lakeview Avenue. When officers arrived, they found the woman with a gunshot wound to the buttocks.
She was taken to a hospital in good condition, police said.
The victim was reportedly walking in the area when a man in a black face mask walked up and shot her. Police said he then fled in a burgundy or purple vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2411 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.