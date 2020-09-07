Boardwalk Fries Opening New Perry Hall LocationDo you love boardwalk fries but don't want to make the trip to Ocean City? Here's some good news.

'Mo's Rows' Aims To Fill Section Of M&T Bank Stadium With Cardboard Cutouts Of Superfan Mo GabaWhen the Ravens announced they would be selling cutouts to occupy the seats at the stadium, Kris Ruhling knew Mo deserved his spot at the Bank.

Private Dinner Aims To Provide Relief, Distraction For Victims Of Deadly Baltimore Gas ExplosionNearly four weeks after a deadly explosion leveled homes and killed two people in northwest Baltimore, community members held a private dinner for victims and survivors.

Restaurant Owners Hope First-Ever Maryland Restaurant Week Will Provide Boost To BusinessThose in the restaurant industry hope the first-ever Maryland Restaurant Week will be a boost for business for establishments struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic.

You Can Help Name Baltimore's Newest Trash Wheel. Here's HowWho will join Mr. Trash Wheel, Captain Trash Wheel and Professor Trash Wheel in cleaning Baltimore's waterways this fall? The public gets to decide.

Jimmy's Famous Seafood Makes Mo Gaba Shrimp Platter Permanent Menu Item With Money Going To Johns Hopkins Children's CenterJimmy's Famous Seafood is making its Mo Gaba kid's shrimp platter a permanent fixture on its menu and plans to donate some of the proceeds to the Johns Hopkins Children's Center.