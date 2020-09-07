TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Days after reopening curbside service, the Baltimore County Public Library’s Towson branch has once again shut down the service after a person inside the building tested positive or had contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
In addition to the curbside service shutdown, the administrative offices are also closed, the library system said.
“The individual is not a library employee, did not engage with the public during curbside service and did not handle library materials,” the library wrote on Facebook. “Baltimore County Property Management has begun efforts to clean and sanitize the building. Any individuals determined to have been in close contact with the confirmed-positive individual will be alerted as part of the contact tracing process.”
Curbside service had reopened on Saturday following a similar shutdown. It’s not immediately clear when the branch will reopen.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211.