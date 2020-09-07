BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Nearly 100 years after opening its doors, a Baltimore business is expanding in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Due to a recent boost in business and growing demand, Raimondi’s Florist is expanding to meet the community’s needs.

Raimondi’s has been a staple not only in Baltimore but the florist industry nationwide since 1934.

“So this was our dream, and it come [sic] true,” Paul Raimondi, the business’ president, said.

Raimondi recalled when his grandfather, an Italian immigrant, opened a small grocery store 86 years ago near Pimlico selling individual flowers out of buckets.

“We’ve come a long way,” Raimondi said. “Never would my parents have dreamed of anything like this from that small little grocery store.”

Like countless other businesses’ Raimondi’s faced significant challenges when the pandemic forced storefronts to close back in March.

Since then, online orders have picked up 47 percent. In order to meet the growing demand, with the help of KLNB and a partnership with Merritt Properties, Raimondi’s expanded from its Randallstown location to its new headquarters in Owings Mills.

“Having not moved in over 30 years, to move their headquarters to a newer part of town, a brighter location, one with better visibility, that was really important for us,” broker Jesse Schwartzman said.

The new 15,000-square-foot space will allow room for expanded services and sale options, bring on additional staff and serve even more customers. A grand opening is set for October when the cafe is ready to welcome customers.

“In the long run, it has turned out very good,” Raimondi said.

It’s the overwhelming support from the community he said propelled the business to where it is now.