BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Rep. Kweisi Mfume responded Monday to President Trump’s latest tweets on Baltimore City, saying Republican Kimberly Klacik and the president “deserve each other.”

In his own statement Monday morning, the congressman urged President Trump to focus less on bashing Baltimore and more on the current coronavirus pandemic.

“Donald Trump and my opponent are two of a kind. They love each other, but more importantly they deserve each other. Mr.Trump will soon find out that he can’t tell the people of Baltimore City, Baltimore County or Howard County how to vote, or who to vote for. Instead of Baltimore bashing how about showing a little leadership in the middle of a pandemic Mr. President… Now tweet that!” Rep. Mfume said in a statement Monday morning. Over three tweets Sunday morning, the president urged voters in the 7th congressional district, which also includes portions of Baltimore and Howard counties, to elect Republican Kimberly Klacik this fall.

“Be smart Baltimore! You have been ripped off for years by the Democrats, & gotten nothing but poverty & crime. It will only get worse UNLESS YOU ELECT KIMBERLY KLACIK TO CONGRESS. She brings with her the power & ECONOMIC STRENGTH OF THE REPUBLICAN PARTY,” Trump tweeted in part.

