CORONAVIRUS IN MD:700+ New Cases Added, 5 Deaths Reported
By Paul Gessler
Filed Under:Annapolis, Anne Arundel County, Capital Gazette, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers, Tribune Publishing

ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Capital Gazette employees and supporters are rallying Monday as their parent company Tribune Publishing closes the Gazette’s office in Annapolis due to financial concerns during the pandemic.

The staff is holding the rally to say goodbye to its newsroom and protest its closure. The paper will continue to print.

The newspaper has had a presence in Annapolis since the 1800s.

A car caravan is happening now around Church and State Circles.

WJZ will have more starting at 4 p.m.

Paul Gessler

Comments

Leave a Reply