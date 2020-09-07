ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Capital Gazette employees and supporters are rallying Monday as their parent company Tribune Publishing closes the Gazette’s office in Annapolis due to financial concerns during the pandemic.
The staff is holding the rally to say goodbye to its newsroom and protest its closure. The paper will continue to print.
The newspaper has had a presence in Annapolis since the 1800s.
A car caravan is happening now around Church and State Circles.
Andrea Chamblee, John McNamara's widow, speaks at the Capital Gazette rally in Annapolis City Dock, where the community is protesting @tribpub's decision to close the paper's physical newsroom. pic.twitter.com/IVPOVf03vx
— Paul Gessler (@PaulGessler) September 7, 2020
WJZ will have more starting at 4 p.m.