BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man said he was shot and robbed while he was delivering food in north Baltimore overnight Monday.
At around 12:25 a.m., patrol officers responded to the 600 block of Chestnut Hill Avenue where they found a 39-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Police gave medical aid until medics responded to the scene and took the man to the hospital.
He is currently listed in critical but stable condition.
Due to the victim’s injuries, homicide detectives were notified.
Police learned the victim was delivering food when he was shot and robbed by unidentified suspect(s).
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.