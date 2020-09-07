BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a shooting that happened late Sunday night over Labor Day weekend in Baltimore.
Officers in northwest Baltimore responded to the 4900 block of Cordelia Avenue at around 10:45 p.m. Sunday night for a report of a shooting.
When they arrived they found a 55-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his elbow. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Investigators then were notified of three walk-in shooting victims at an area hospital. When they arrived police found a 21-year-old man shot in the foot, a 27-year-old man shot in the arm and a 38-year-old woman shot in the leg.
Police learned the victims were all in the area of the 4900 block of Reisterstown Road when an unidentified suspect began shooting. They do not know how many possible suspects there are yet.
Northwest District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.