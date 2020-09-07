Comments
ROCKVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — A joint operation over Labor Day weekend cracked down on aggressive driving, street racing with more than 200 traffic stops and 10 arrests, Maryland State Police said Monday.
The Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack conducted “Operation End of Summer” and “Operation Quiet Night.”
Troopers from the Rockville Barrack concentrated on Route 270, the Maryland Transportation Authority Police on the Inter-County Connector and Gaithersburg Police concentrated on issues within their city limits.
The efforts brought 228 traffic stops, 153 citations, 126 warnings, 37 equipment repair orders and 10 arrests.