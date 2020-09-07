STEVENSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Heading back from the beach on Labor Day? Expect some heavy traffic on and near the Bay Bridge.
The Maryland Transportation Authority reports delays of 10 miles on westbound U.S. Route 50 beginning at the Bay Bridge and extending to Wye Mills.
Westbound US 50 delays 10mi prior to the Bay Bridge. Stay on US 50 to keep local roadways open for first responders and residents. Recommended WB cross time is after 11P. 1-877-BAYSPAN (229-7726) #mdtraffic #MDShorebound pic.twitter.com/WGE4Hb57EK
— MDTA (@TheMDTA) September 7, 2020
The Queen Anne’s County Department of Emergency Services reported a crash on westbound Route 50 at Shopping Center Road near Chester.
A previous serious crash on Route 50 at Old Skipton Road in Talbot County has been cleared up, the county’s emergency services department wrote on Facebook.
Officials recommend those heading west across the bridge wait until after 11 p.m. if possible to avoid traffic.
