FREDERICK, MD. (WJZ) — Police are investigating in Frederick County after a man was found injured on a path in the Waterside community Sunday evening.
At around 8:49 p.m. Sunday night, deputies were called to the walking path behind Waterview Court in the Waterside community for a report of an injured person.
When they arrived, deputies and EMS providers were led to a man who was found along the path with “obvious signs of injury.”
He was taken to Shock Trauma in Baltimore. Police learned the man had been shot during the incident.
The victim remains in serious condition in Baltimore.
Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Detective Jason Brady at
301-600-7134 or jbrady@frederickcountymd.gov.
Tips and information may also be sent to FCSOtips@frederickcountyMD.gov, or callers may
remain anonymous by calling the Sheriff’s Office tip line at 301-600-4131