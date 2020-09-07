CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Down, State Surpasses 112K Confirmed Cases
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Crime, Greenbelt, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Prince George's County, Shooting, Talkers

GREENBELT, MD. (WJZ) — Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting in Greenbelt earlier Monday morning.

The victim in this incident said he was outside of the Shell Food Mart on Cherrywood Lane at around 12:57 a.m. when he was approached by two suspects wearing all black clothing who tried to rob him.

He said he ran from the scene and was shot in the leg. Police said the victim was uncooperative and refused medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they cleared the area and no suspects have been found.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply