GREENBELT, MD. (WJZ) — Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting in Greenbelt earlier Monday morning.
The victim in this incident said he was outside of the Shell Food Mart on Cherrywood Lane at around 12:57 a.m. when he was approached by two suspects wearing all black clothing who tried to rob him.
He said he ran from the scene and was shot in the leg. Police said the victim was uncooperative and refused medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said they cleared the area and no suspects have been found.